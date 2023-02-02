United States:
Housing Legislation Update 2023
02 February 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In an effort to address the ongoing California housing crisis
and exorbitant development costs, the 2022 Legislative Season saw
the introduction of approximately 40 housing-related bills,
resulting in the passage of various laws intended to spur greater
housing production and affordability. Below are a list of those
bills that passed, which affect (i) regional housing finance
agencies and housing finance, (ii) streamlining housing approvals,
(iii) adaptive reuse in commercial zones, (iv) homeownership and
tenant protections, (v) housing, transportation and infrastructure,
(vi) surplus and excess land, and (vii) land use, planning and
housing element law. Unless otherwise noted below, a majority of
these laws became effective on January 1, 2023.
Click here to read more.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
City Of LA New Transfer Tax
Venable LLP
In the November 2022 election, the voters of the City of Los Angeles passed Los Angeles Measure ULA (United to House LA). Measure ULA—which will go into effect on April 1, 2023—establishes...
Real Estate: Tax Advisory Service Sheet
FTI Consulting
The evolving complexities of global tax laws have a critical impact on business decisions and real estate transactions. Whether you are a REIT...
Deciding Willful Exaggeration Of A Lien Before Trial
Gallet Dreyer & Berkey
Filing a mechanic's lien is easy. As those of my generation used to say, "all you need is a typewriter and a dream." Just fill out a form, sign it, and walk it down to the County Clerk's office...