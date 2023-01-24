The evolving complexities of global tax laws have a critical impact on business decisions and real estate transactions. Whether you are a REIT, private equity fund, real estate operating company, developer, or investor, you must navigate the ever-changing tax landscape of the real estate, hospitality and finance industries in order to protect and enhance the return on your investment.
How We Help
The seasoned Tax Advisory experts at FTI Consulting offer critical support to clients for all transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, refinancings and debt and equity restructurings, providing tax structuring, compliance and due diligence services.
The complex and ongoing legislative and regulatory changes inherent in the tax landscape and real estate industry can drain resources when trying to stay current and compliant. We're here to help.
Our comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions and capabilities is tailored for every client so that they can comply with changing tax laws and achieve tax optimization.
Services
Tax Structuring & Compliance
Clients rely on our expertise in areas such as entity choice decisions, fund formation, tax and REIT due diligence, debt workouts, cross border structuring and the acquisition/disposition of assets in a tax efficient manner.
Services Include:
- Transactional tax, asset and portfolio deal structuring
- Cross-border transaction consulting and structuring
- REIT compliance, diligence and planning
- Like-kind exchange consulting
- Joint venture agreement reviews and waterfall modeling
- Opportunity fund compliance and structuring
- Tax return compliance including foreign reporting
- Quarterly and annual tax provision compliance
- Automation solutions to streamline workflows and centralize communication
- Transfer pricing
State & Local Tax
Clients work with our state and local tax experts to reduce the burden of state and local taxes, develop best practices to insulate themselves from unsuccessful audit outcomes and prepare for evolving regulatory requirements.
Services Include:
- Transaction advisory and due diligence
- Controversy and audit defense
- Voluntary disclosure agreements
- Compliance enhancement/risk management
- Credits and incentives guidance
- Escheat property/unclaimed funds advisory services
- Sales tax filings
Cost Segregation
Clients can achieve significant tax savings and increased cash flow by reclassifying and accelerating depreciation of real estate assets through our cost segregation and tangible property analysis. We conduct these analyses for new construction, renovations, expansions and acquisitions, as well as on properties already on your balance sheet and those that have been sold.
Services Include:
- New construction
- Acquisition
- Renovations/leasehold improvements
- Retroactive depreciation/look-back studies
- ASC 805 - purchase price allocation
- Insurance replacement cost studies
- Section 1060 - purchase price allocation
Private Client Advisory
Families that create or inherit substantial wealth are challenged with managing its impact on current and future generations. We provide consulting services to high-net-worth individuals and their families.
Services Include:
- Income tax planning and compliance
- Estate tax planning
- Financial and retirement planning
- Family office services
- Philanthropy and foundation services
- Succession and governance planning
- Fiduciary/trust accounting services
Tax Strategy & Planning Related to Bankruptcy or Financial Restructuring
The restructuring of distressed companies requires specialized tax consideration. Our tax experts identify and create solutions to tax issues that help maximize the recovery of claims by creditors and other stakeholders.
Services Include:
- Upfront identification of tax issues
- Determination of tax opportunities and exposures
- Debt workout impact evaluation
- Loss limitation impact analysis
- Financial model review
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.