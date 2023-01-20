As we begin the new year, Seyfarth's real estate practice would like to know your views on the key trends and top concerns for the real estate market in 2023. We invite you to take our short four-minute survey.

For Seyfarth's 2023 Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, we ask you to share your views surrounding the impacts of interest rate hikes, potential recession, remote working, government policies impacting investment strategies, and other critical issues facing the commercial real estate industry this year.

The survey is confidential and any responses you provide will be aggregated with all survey responses. In the past, survey results have been covered by GlobeSt.com, Commercial Property Executive, CoStar, Bisnow, and The Real Deal, to name a few news outlets.

Thanks for your time and we look forward to sharing the results with you soon.

