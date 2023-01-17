ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Our team has earned a reputation as an industry leading problem solver for complex real estate investment structures. Our unparalleled financial modeling expertise has served some of the largest investment companies in the United States and globally to streamline transaction processes, assure confidence in complex deal underwriting, and significantly improve on-going operations and reporting.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Tax Issues With Failed Like-Kind Exchanges ORBA In recent years, the tax law has encouraged like-kind exchanges of real property by providing an incentive to defer taxable gain on the sale and using a replacement property to rollover gain.

Deed Warranties And Why They Should Matter To You Ward and Smith, P.A. You're negotiating to buy a piece of real estate and your attorney tells you that the seller is proposing to give you a "Special Warranty Deed" in exchange for all of the money you will pay.

Why Is ESG Important To Real Estate Developers? ORBA You may have heard the term ESG, but what does it mean? ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

A Frozen Water Pipe Burst In My Apartment And Destroyed My Belongings! Who Is Responsible? Taylor English Duma Freezing temperatures across the country have caused extensive damage this winter. Landlords and tenants alike need to know: who is responsible for the loss?

The Higher The Value, The Greater The Loss: The Importance Of Updating Building Values In Inflationary Times Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman Earlier in 2022, CBRE forecasted a 14.1% year-over-year increase in construction costs by year-end 2022, as labor and material costs continue to rise, despite...