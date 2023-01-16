To kick of 2023, this week's news round-up dives into contech inventions projected to impact the industry, shifting home prices and buyer confidence, investors prioritizing decarbonization efforts, and more.

From holograms to robots, these 6 contech innovations are projected to tackle some of construction's toughest issues. (Robyn Griggs Lawrence, Construction Dive)

Manufacturing and data center projects will support the U.S. construction industry as work begins to slow on retail projects, warehouses and offices. (Sebastian Obando, Construction Dive)

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, doubling down on decarbonization efforts is projected to be top-of-mind for investors and occupiers in 2023. (JLL)

A monthly housing sentiment index showed confidence in the housing market improving, as home prices have been falling since June 2022. (Diana Olick, CNBC)

Real estate sales of $10 million-plus in New York and South Florida show signs of significantly decreasing in 2023, according to a new report. (James Tarmy, Bloomberg)

China plans to relax restrictions on developer borrowing, easing back the "three red lines" policy, which was unveiled in August 2020 to tackle property developers' borrowing by restricting the amount of new borrowing they can raise each year. (Bloomberg News)

