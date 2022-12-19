Holland & Knight's West Coast Real Estate, Land Use and Environment Group is pleased to present you with a digital version of its 2021 Project Highlights.

Our West Coast real estate professionals participated in some of the most complex, sophisticated and transformative real estate projects undertaken in the United States during 2021. We helped clients purchase and sell a wide variety of commercial properties, including office, multifamily and mixed-use projects, data centers and more. Our team assisted a diverse array of capital markets players in negotiating, structuring and documenting complex transactions, including syndicated loans, preferred equity and mezzanine loans, and public finance and private development matters. We also helped clients navigate the often choppy waters of land use entitlements, environmental guidelines and energy regulations.

We invite you to read more about these transactions in our digital brochure.

Notable accolades for Holland & Knight's West Coast Real Estate, Land Use and Environment Group during the past year include:

The 2023 S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" guide awarded national first-tier rankings to the firm's Land Use and Zoning Law and Real Estate Law practices. In addition, the firm earned metropolitan first-tier honors for practices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Tampa and Washington, D.C. Holland & Knight also was named "Law Firm of the Year" in Land Use and Zoning Law in the 2022 guide.

Best Lawyers in America selected 110 Holland & Knight real estate attorneys for its 2023 guide.

The 2022 Chambers USA guide ranked the firm No. 1 in state and regional practices in Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use for South Florida and California, as well as in Real Estate for South Florida, North & Central Florida, the District of Columbia and Texas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.