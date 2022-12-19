Our year-end roundup highlights the top-read Gravel2Gavel posts from 2022. Our authors addressed the legal implications for a variety of hot topics and market disruptions, providing deep industry insights that spanned Metaverse real estate investments, economic sanctions in Russia, and cybersecurity for smart buildings.
- NFT Use Cases in Real Estate by Megan L. Jones and David W. Wright. The authors discuss how entrepreneurs are searching for new industries to disrupt utilizing the advantages offered by NFTs and blockchain more generally, with many turning their heads towards real estate.
- Commercial Real Estate Brokerages in an Uncertain Russian Market by Cait Horner and Adam J. Weaver. The authors discuss how several commercial real estate firms joined the list of companies temporarily suspending—or outright terminating—property and facility management operations in Russia amid economic sanctions and mounting international pressure.
- Investing in Metaverse Real Estate: Mind the Gap Between Recognized and Realized Potential by Robert G. Howard, David W. Wright and Craig A. de Ridder. The authors discuss how opportunities for early Metaverse real estate investments are worthy of serious consideration, but they come with significant risks, especially if the rational for investing is speculative.
- Tension Over Municipal Gas Bans Creates Uncertainty for Real Estate Developers by Sidney L. Fowler, Robert G. Howard and Emily Huang. The authors discuss how the New York City Council approved a bill banning gas hookups in new buildings, making the biggest city in the U.S. the latest in a string of municipalities to prohibit natural gas infrastructure in new homes and buildings.
- Smart Building and Smarter Protocols: Mitigating IoT Cybersecurity Risks in Commercial Real Estate by James W. McPhillips and S. Michelle Ki. The authors discuss how companies must develop heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks of smart technologies and take the necessary steps to address their vulnerabilities and ultimately benefit in the long term.
