Every real estate stakeholder faces unique constraints, operational circumstances, and economic realities in a continuously changing industry. We help real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and lenders to navigate market complexities, execute transactions and manage challenges in a timely and efficient way.
With in-depth corporate advisory and insolvency knowledge, our dedicated Real Estate Solutions team can help you restructure, reposition, transact, improve profitability, and drive successful and timely real estate outcomes for your business.
OUR REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Combining hands-on experience, expertise, and leadership, we offer a broad range of real estate services.
WHY FTI CONSULTING
Broad industry knowledge
Including planning, valuation, investment, development, finance, transactions, management and operations.
Extensive industry relationships
Giving you access to relevant information, consultant support and current market data.
Solutions focused
Providing tailored and actionable solutions to help you meet your goals and objectives.
Independent experts
Presenting carefully considered, unbiased and independent advice.
End-to-end construction services
Delivering solutions for construction matters involving project performance and delay issues, disputes and operational or financial distress.
Asset and portfolio
- Analysis and optimisation strategies
- Repositioning strategies
- External consultant reviews, engagement, and management
- Lease consulting and management — Corporate real estate
- Tenant advisory
Transaction advisory
- Acquisition and divestment strategies/ management
- Financial and operational due diligence
- Asset sourcing and deal negotiation
- Sale and leaseback strategies
- Governance and probity
Recovery and workout
- Distressed asset strategies
- Cost review and minimisation
- Recovery assistance and management
- Lender advisory
- Risk analysis, evaluation, and mitigation
- Project and development management
HOLISTIC SOLUTIONS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR
We can draw on FTI Consulting's construction and infrastructure experts to support industry participants faced with project risks, disputes, or financial concerns. Our multidisciplinary experts include quantity surveyors, former executives, project managers, investigators, and specialist accountants. Combining this industry experience with litigation, financial and restructuring expertise, we can help:
- manage projects, and resolve problems and disputes
- formulate and assess financial projections and viability for a project and broader business
- tender for replacement builders to complete partially constructed projects
- relaunch marketing programs where pre-sales for a project have been unable to complete
- restructure at a corporate level to maximise outcomes for affected stakeholders.
CASE STUDIES
