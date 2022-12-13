Condominium associations and their property managers should be aware of a new subsection (1r) added by the Wisconsin State Legislature to the 2021 Wisconsin Act 166 requiring condominium associations of 100 units or more to maintain a website that satisfies the conditions listed below by April 1, 2023. Those that do not comply may face enforcement actions brought by the association members, the unit owners.

The website must meet the following criteria:

Be wholly owned and operated by the condominium association or by a third party with whom the association owns, leases, rents or otherwise obtains the right to operate a site dedicated to their activities and on which they can post notices, records and documents.

Be accessible to the condominium unit owners and the association's employees, but not to the general public.

Securely contain current copies of records required by the condominium association, many of which may be considered confidential or otherwise private information.

Require a username and password to access the site, which may be acquired by a unit owner or condominium association employee upon written request to the association.

The website should also include the following: