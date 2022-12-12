This week's round-up explores decreasing home sales, electric vehicle charging stations, office occupancy levels, and more.
- With home sales dropping and more buyers abandoning their plans, forecasters have rarely disagreed as much as they are now regarding where the housing market is going next. (Nicole Friedman, Nick Timiraos, The Wall Street Journal)
- Contractors and construction technology firms are watching as skilled workers look for new jobs in a turbulent economy. (Matthew Thibault, Construction Dive)
- The ability to conveniently charge electric vehicles away from home is a top concern for many owners, indicating the strong need for an extensive and reliable external charging infrastructure. (Robert Charette, IEEE Spectrum)
- Commercial real estate investors exit deals as interest rates rise and concerns of a potential recession turn office properties into "zombies." (Sam Heller, Investopedia)
- A recently published infographic by Bloomberg Law showcases how the UK utilizes its land, an area only slightly larger than half of California, to navigate the property market and net-zero commitments. (Nicholas Larkin, Hayley Warren and Tim Coulter, Bloomberg Law)
- Deserted downtowns have been affecting U.S. cities since the beginning of the pandemic, with office occupancy levels dropping from 95% to 47% over the last few years. (Emil Skandul, Business Insider)
