Despite indicators signaling a coming downturn, retail remains on the rise as companies expand at a brisk pace across the country. Are consumers making up for time lost during the pandemic? How long can this last given the coming economic headwinds?

In this episode, hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien talk with Greg Covey, Senior Vice President at CBRE, about the current state of the retail market and what retailers can expect in 2023.

