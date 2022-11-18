Pryor Cashman successfully obtained a special permit from the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals in the Kensington/Parkville neighborhood of Brooklyn. The special permit reduced the number of required parking spaces in half, facilitating the construction of a 90,000 square foot doctor's office/office building.

The transaction was facilitated by partner Neil Weisbard, a member of Pryor Cashman's Real Estate Group and chair of the firm's Land Use + Zoning practice.

