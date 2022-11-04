This week's round-up dives into digital transformation in the construction industry, renewed interest in flexible workspaces, and how the infrastructure sector can become more resilient and sustainable, both economically and environmentally.

Digital transformation in the construction industry is top of mind for many firms, but most are still in the beginning and intermediate phases of implementing new digital capabilities. (Ursula Cullen, PBC Today)

Companies could mitigate climate hazards and build resilience into the life cycle of their infrastructure and capital projects by facilitating a comprehensive approach to understanding risk. (Brodie Boland and Daphne Luchtenberg, McKinsey & Company)

The use of drones in project planning, as well as the incorporation of other technology, is proposed as an alternative solution to addressing the construction industry's labor shortage. (Shaun Passley, For Construction Pros)

Though the concept of the Metaverse is fast catching up with people well-versed with blockchain technology and virtual reality, real estate developers of India still believe it sits at a nascent stage with regards to its future in the country. (Harsh Kumar, Outlook India)

New York's attorney general is advocating for deed theft to be made an explicit crime in the state penal code. (The Real Deal)

The demand for flexible workspace is on the rise in Chicago, showing renewed interest in coworking, serviced and hybrid office spaces. (Katharine Carlon, Bisnow)

