This week's round-up features the decline in construction starts, proptech and its potential impact on the affordable housing sector, the residential home solar market, and more.

According to a Dodge Date & Analytics report, total construction starts declined 19% in September. (Sebastian Obando, Construction Dive)

Proptech, initially geared towards luxury homes, is now breaking into multifamily across the board, which could yield immense change in the affordable sector. (Jordana Rothberg, Multi-Housing News)

With shifts in innovation demands and an increased focus on digitization, the parking industry is evolving to repurpose spaces and reinvigorate its dynamic with available real estate. (George Baker Sr., Forbes)

Despite foreign investors hoping for a bailout, China's central government is not planning to spend billions to save its real estate sector. (Evelyn Cheng, CNBC)

The residential home solar market broke growth records for the fifth time in a row during the second quarter of 2022, and the Inflation Reduction Act is set to boost the sector going even further. (Olivia Rosane, EcoWatch)

