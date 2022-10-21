This week's round-up features green financing of hotels, efforts of the European Union to protect critical infrastructure, initiatives surrounding the IIJA to advance equity for historically disadvantaged businesses, and more.

Commercial real estate experts and developers are anticipating the demand for industrial space, which has outpaced supply over the past few years, to ease as interest rates creep higher. (Kate Carlson, MiBiz)

Six state department of transportation (DOT) heads have signed a pledge to create more contracting opportunities for historically disadvantaged businesses as it relates to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). (Julie Strupp, Construction Dive)

Green financing of hotels is speculated to be an important driver for sustainability in the sector, if used appropriately by its stakeholders. (Kimberly Yoong, Hospitality Net)

The European Union is increasing efforts to protect critical infrastructure from acts of sabotage, starting with the energy sector and followed by communications, transport, and space. (John Ainger and Alberto Nardelli, Bloomberg)

Despite its value dropping alongside cryptocurrency prices, acquiring virtual property continues to serve as an attractive investment strategy for buyers looking to claim land in the Metaverse. (Carly Wanna, Bloomberg)

China's property market continues to struggle, with billions in bank loans, interest rate cuts and support for developers doing little to stimulate the sector. (Yahoo Finance)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.