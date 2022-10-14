This week's round-up features how industries tangentially related to the housing market could be affected by its downturn, how the Biden Administration's plans to invest IIJA funds, cybersecurity considerations for commercial property owners, and more.

As home prices continue to fall, a pool of industries tied to the housing market are beginning to show signs of decline. (Jonathan Ponciano, Forbes)





The Transportation Department will need to staff up to manage the IIJA's many projects, but states and cities face worker shortages. (Dan Zukowski, Construction Dive)





The Biden administration announced it will invest approx. $60 billion from the IIJA towards roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction and safety improvements in all 50 states. (Alex Gangitano, The Hill)





A recent whitepaper between JLL's Property Management group, Red Bison Technology Group and Aon, commercial property owners should possess 3 key understandings to cultivate comprehensive cyber protection. (Real Estate Weekly)





Building for Humanity, a non-profit housing restoration and construction firm, has announced plans to build the UK's first 3D printed homes. (Paul Hanaphy, 3D Printing Industry)

