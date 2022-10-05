ARTICLE

As we begin to assess the damage from historic Hurricane Ian, Adams and Reese's Disaster and Recovery Team is here to assist you. The Firm has extensive experience handling a wide range of disasters, including hurricanes Ida, Laura, Sandy, Katrina, Rita, Ike, and Gustav. The following are subject matter areas that the Firm has assisted clients with as first steps towards recovery.

Insurance Matters and Applications for Disaster Relief

Our team can help guide you through the process of obtaining the resources necessary to repair and rebuild your business. We monitor the status of various emergency rules issued by government agencies and the funding of relief programs to ensure that you are out in front of the recovery.

We have extensive experience with:

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Florida Division of Emergency Management

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Applicable Business Interruption Coverage

Relief programs through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Federal and state grants (FEMA and SBA)

Business disaster loans (SBA)

State and Federal tax relief

Economic development incentives and tax credits

Counseling on proper documentation, including missing/damaged business and financial records

Single and multiple adjusters

Personnel Issues

Even businesses with well-developed emergency policies will face many questions related to employee leave and safety during the recovery. Adams and Reese's labor and employment team has advised clients on issues such as:

Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) coverage

Military (including National Guard) leave

Employee First Responders

401(s) hardship loans

Unemployment compensation

OSHA considerations

Plant closures

Construction Matters

As companies repair and replace property, Adams and Reese has assisted businesses with all types of construction and real estate matters and has a unique experience—some of it first-hand—with the rebuilding process following weather events. We advise on:

Construction contracts

Federal and State Construction Programs

Elevation and repair work

Warranty Issues

Construction Defect

Professional Liability Issues (Engineers and Architects)

Zoning and Land-Use

Licensure Issues

Price Gauging

Environmental Permitting

Maritime Concerns

Our team has extensive experience with hurricane-related maritime issues, including handling breakaways, collisions, allisions, property damage, pollution, salvage, wreck and removal, and all related insurance claims. We are also familiar with coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, and other federal and state agencies involved in responding to maritime issues. We can handle:

Disaster response

Investigations

Insurance claims

Federal and state government reporting

Third-party damage

Crew issues

The team at Adams and Reese is ready and waiting to help get your businesses back up and running. We will provide updates on other areas of recovery as the process continues to unfold.

