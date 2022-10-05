As we begin to assess the damage from historic Hurricane Ian, Adams and Reese's Disaster and Recovery Team is here to assist you. The Firm has extensive experience handling a wide range of disasters, including hurricanes Ida, Laura, Sandy, Katrina, Rita, Ike, and Gustav. The following are subject matter areas that the Firm has assisted clients with as first steps towards recovery.
Insurance Matters and Applications for Disaster Relief
Our team can help guide you through the process of obtaining the resources necessary to repair and rebuild your business. We monitor the status of various emergency rules issued by government agencies and the funding of relief programs to ensure that you are out in front of the recovery.
We have extensive experience with:
- Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners
- Florida Division of Emergency Management
- South Carolina Emergency Management Division
- Applicable Business Interruption Coverage
- Relief programs through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)
- Federal and state grants (FEMA and SBA)
- Business disaster loans (SBA)
- State and Federal tax relief
- Economic development incentives and tax credits
- Counseling on proper documentation, including missing/damaged business and financial records
- Single and multiple adjusters
Personnel Issues
Even businesses with well-developed emergency policies will face many questions related to employee leave and safety during the recovery. Adams and Reese's labor and employment team has advised clients on issues such as:
- Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) coverage
- Military (including National Guard) leave
- Employee First Responders
- 401(s) hardship loans
- Unemployment compensation
- OSHA considerations
- Plant closures
Construction Matters
As companies repair and replace property, Adams and Reese has assisted businesses with all types of construction and real estate matters and has a unique experience—some of it first-hand—with the rebuilding process following weather events. We advise on:
- Construction contracts
- Federal and State Construction Programs
- Elevation and repair work
- Warranty Issues
- Construction Defect
- Professional Liability Issues (Engineers and Architects)
- Zoning and Land-Use
- Licensure Issues
- Price Gauging
- Environmental Permitting
Maritime Concerns
Our team has extensive experience with hurricane-related maritime issues, including handling breakaways, collisions, allisions, property damage, pollution, salvage, wreck and removal, and all related insurance claims. We are also familiar with coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, and other federal and state agencies involved in responding to maritime issues. We can handle:
- Disaster response
- Investigations
- Insurance claims
- Federal and state government reporting
- Third-party damage
- Crew issues
The team at Adams and Reese is ready and waiting to help get your businesses back up and running. We will provide updates on other areas of recovery as the process continues to unfold.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.