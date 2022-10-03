Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients:

Represented the lender in a $356.5 million securitized mortgage loan secured by 29 self-storage properties in 12 states and the administrative agent and lender in a $221.8 million balance sheet mortgage loan secured by 12 self-storage properties in seven states.

Represented the lender in the origination of a $90 million construction loan to finance the construction of a waterpark hotel.

Represented a national bank in a $462.5 million balance sheet financing of 108 self-storage properties across nine states.

Represented a national bank in a $170 million balance sheet financing of 32 self-storage properties across 16 states.

Represented an insurance company in connection with the acquisition financing of an extended stay hotel in Charlotte, NC. The financing included a future funding component intended to finance the conversion of the hotel to a multi-family apartment complex.

Represented the lender in a $28 million balance sheet mortgage financing of a multi-family property located in Allen, Texas.

