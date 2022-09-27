ARTICLE

What is the “metaverse”? It's touted as a place online where in the future we'll all be working and socializing, but why is it seen as an investment, or even a place to own and rent property? Paul Haswell joins host James O'Brien to provide an overview of the metaverse and the risks and opportunities presented by investing in digital property.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

