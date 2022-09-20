The real estate industry is experiencing significant growth, disruption and change: a trend that is likely to continue for years to come. This industry-wide change is forcing real estate investors and owners to reassess their operations with an eye toward increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness. Once accustomed to managing through manual processes, real estate companies are implementing technologies to improve automation and workflows. At the same time, they are assessing their approach to improve data management and technology, processes and the structure alignment of their organization.

FTI Consulting's Real Estate Business Transformation Services professionals understand the real estate industry's challenges and issues and are uniquely positioned to help clients deal with these complex issues.

Services

Operating Model Assessment, Design and Implementation Services

Operating Model Scalability Assessments

Technology Selection and Implementation

Organization Design

Process and Policies & Procedures Design

Project Management

Organization Change Management

Outsourcing Strategy and Implementation

Data Strategy and Design

Data Governance

Data Analytics and Dashboard Design

Data Processing and Automation

Capabilities

Most real estate companies have traditionally operated in an entrepreneurial fashion with the back office relegated to an afterthought. Yet, industry leaders today have committed to building an optimized enterprise that leverages improved business intelligence, provides for a more optimal client experience, better risk management and lower-cost long-term operations. The advent of the PropTech movement and the pace at which the industry is moving has accentuated the divide between the leaders and the rest.

The most forward-thinking organizations view data as an asset in order to make better investment decisions, manage risk and provide insightful data to investors. Data governance is critical, as are effective processes and supporting technologies. In the past, real estate industry data was non-transparent; systems had closed architectures, basic metrics had no standardized definitions and the few sources of available industry data were unreliable. Yet, recent years have seen a revolution in terms of new tools, technologies and data sources. Many organizations have access to voluminous amounts of data but are challenged to define data uses and implement processes and technologies to sustain effective data management. Data in today's market has become a competitive differentiator.

