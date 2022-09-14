Whether you are an individual with a single asset or a multinational corporation or fund that controls asset portfolios located throughout the world, we apply our in-depth understanding of real estate transactions, values and market dynamics to advise you throughout the life cycle of ownership and in complex situations like bankruptcy, restructuring and disputes.

How We Help

With real estate valuation professionals possessing the requisite combination of "expert witness" credentials, industry-recognized designations (MAI, CRE, FRICS and MRICS) and real-world transaction experience, we are well-positioned to provide advice and support to maximize client benefits.

Asset Types

We have a proven track record providing services for the following asset types:

Office

Retail

Hotels and Resort

Industrial/Flex

Multi-Family/Apartment

Condominium/Co-op

Mixed-Use Developments

Casino/Gaming

Parking

Marinas

Cell Towers

Large-Scale Land Developments and Masterplanned Communities

Data and Call Centers

Senior & Assisted Living

Student Housing

Sports Clubs

Capabilities

Strategic Advisory & Transaction Support

Transaction Opinions

Financial Reporting & Tax Opinions

Litigation Support

