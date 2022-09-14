Whether you are an individual with a single asset or a multinational corporation or fund that controls asset portfolios located throughout the world, we apply our in-depth understanding of real estate transactions, values and market dynamics to advise you throughout the life cycle of ownership and in complex situations like bankruptcy, restructuring and disputes.
How We Help
With real estate valuation professionals possessing the requisite combination of "expert witness" credentials, industry-recognized designations (MAI, CRE, FRICS and MRICS) and real-world transaction experience, we are well-positioned to provide advice and support to maximize client benefits.
Asset Types
We have a proven track record providing services for the following asset types:
- Office
- Retail
- Hotels and Resort
- Industrial/Flex
- Multi-Family/Apartment
- Condominium/Co-op
- Mixed-Use Developments
- Casino/Gaming
- Parking
- Marinas
- Cell Towers
- Large-Scale Land Developments and Masterplanned Communities
- Data and Call Centers
- Senior & Assisted Living
- Student Housing
- Sports Clubs
Capabilities
- Strategic Advisory & Transaction Support
- Transaction Opinions
- Financial Reporting & Tax Opinions
- Litigation Support
To learn more, please download our service sheet.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.