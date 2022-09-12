a self

Following two years of relatively stable and historically low interest rates, the commercial real estate industry now finds itself in the throes of a challenging market for closing transactions. In this episode, hosts Jay Wardlaw and Dan Evans and guests Ron Gart and Tobi Pinsky take a look at the current environment through a finance lens, including:

transaction life cycles as cap rates increase and prices decrease in most sectors

if certain areas – construction, retail, multifamily – have been hit harder than others

the market's effect on the scope of recourse carve-outs

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

Follow us on: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | SoundCloud | Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.