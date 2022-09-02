Pryor Cashman Partner Neil Weisbard, who is member of the firm's Real Estate Group and chairs the Land Use & Zoning practice, has been named a 2022 Real Estate Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.

The NLJ Trailblazer profile has a Q&A with Neil in which he describes his work for client Coyle Properties, coming up with "creative solutions to improve the development of its property" in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay neighborhood. He developed an approach to upzoning, "which led to a smooth formal approval process for our client despite the complexity of the project."

This is the third year that NLJ has chosen Trailblazers in Real Estate, and Neil is included among a list of "individuals that are truly agents of change."

Read the full profile using the link below (Neil appears on p. 7 of the publication).