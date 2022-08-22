Reinhart shareholders Joshua D. Taggatzand Melanie S. Lee are authors of the newly published book, " Wisconsin Law of Easements and Restrictive Covenants," published by the State Bar of Wisconsin. This book is the preeminent resource for anyone who deals with real property. The authors provide a comprehensive look at the statutes and case law surrounding easements, restrictive covenants, repairing rights and interpretive guidelines that Wisconsin courts have used in interpreting easements and covenants.
