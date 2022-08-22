Reinhart shareholders Joshua D. Taggatzand Melanie S. Lee are authors of the newly published book, " Wisconsin Law of Easements and Restrictive Covenants," published by the State Bar of Wisconsin. This book is the preeminent resource for anyone who deals with real property. The authors provide a comprehensive look at the statutes and case law surrounding easements, restrictive covenants, repairing rights and interpretive guidelines that Wisconsin courts have used in interpreting easements and covenants.

CONTINUE READING

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.