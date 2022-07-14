ARTICLE

We often hear clients say, if you pick the right partner for your real estate joint venture (JV), then the JV agreement can go in a drawer at closing. But with potential challenges on the horizon, now is the time to dust it off, and refresh your memory about what was agreed to on important issues such as capital contributions and control. Our recent article in Law360 explores these issues in a bit more detail.

Now as much as ever, in the face of recent reports assessing the risk of a recession, and related news and trends indicating potential economic headwinds such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor shortages, supply chain constraints, capital markets uncertainty and geopolitical risks, it will be helpful for sponsors and capital partners to understand their protections and exposures under their existing real estate JV agreements.

