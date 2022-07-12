self

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues are becoming increasingly important to real estate investors. With more media coverage of the environmental and social issues affecting society, there is greater awareness of the need to address sustainability and social impacts in real estate investment strategies. In this episode, Seyfarth partners Ameena Majid and Rebecca Davis join hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to provide an overview of ESG, explore current ESG trends, and explain how ESG is an enterprise-wide financial value proposition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.