The Property Line: ESG And Real Estate: A Value Proposition (Podcast)
12 July 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues are becoming
increasingly important to real estate investors. With more media
coverage of the environmental and social issues affecting society,
there is greater awareness of the need to address sustainability
and social impacts in real estate investment strategies. In this
episode, Seyfarth partners Ameena Majid and Rebecca Davis join hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to provide an overview of ESG,
explore current ESG trends, and explain how ESG is an
enterprise-wide financial value proposition.
