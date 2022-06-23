Zoning and land use laws enacted by the state and federal governments, counties, and municipalities significantly affect the acquisition, sale, development, and use of real property. Government agencies and governing bodies increasingly have enacted more comprehensive zoning and land use rules and regulations governing development, sometimes with the intent to restrict or prohibit development. In this session, Land Use attorney Clint Cogburn discusses how zoning and land use laws can affect community associations as well as tax exemption applications. The session will conclude with a live Q&A. Watch Webinar

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.