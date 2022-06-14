self

Driven by pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic, retail is on the rise. After a two-year hiatus, the ICSC retail real estate conference returned to Las Vegas in May with 20,000+ attendees from leading retailers, developers, and real estate companies. In this episode, partner Eric Greenberg and senior associate Annie Malo highlight key takeaways and new trends spotted as the industry got back to making deals and pursuing future growth.

