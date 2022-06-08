Webinar

The Shearman & Sterling Real Estate practice presents a webinar on covenants in real estate financings, led by partner by Partner Malcolm Montgomery, with associates Anthony Roselle and Devlin Carey (all New York–Real Estate).

The panelists provide an overview of the covenants commonly found in secured and unsecured financings of real estate companies, including both syndicated credit facilities and bilateral mortgage loans. They also discuss how compliance with covenants is monitored by lenders and the alignment of covenants across facilities.

Watch "Covenants in Real Estate Financings":

Covenants In Real Estate Financings - Affirmative, Negative And Financial

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.