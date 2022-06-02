How the Pandemic has Transformed Hotel Development and Design Decisions Today from The Hardy Group on Vimeo.
06.01.2022
Moderator and panelists share how they are adapting to satisfy current lifestyles, consumer trends, real estate laws, supply chain challenges and more. Insights from four different perspectives – Developer, Lawyer, General Contractor and Designer.
MODERATOR
Mary Beth Cutshall, Founder & Managing Partner, Amara Capital
PANELISTS
Jena Thornton, Managing Director, Magnetic ERV
Renee Bagshaw, Chief Operating Officer, Continental Contractors
Jodi Stein, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
Nina Grondin, Partner & Co-Founder, Curioso
