United States: How The Pandemic Has Transformed Hotel Development And Design Decisions Today (Video)

How the Pandemic has Transformed Hotel Development and Design Decisions Today from The Hardy Group on Vimeo.

06.01.2022

Moderator and panelists share how they are adapting to satisfy current lifestyles, consumer trends, real estate laws, supply chain challenges and more. Insights from four different perspectives – Developer, Lawyer, General Contractor and Designer.

MODERATOR

Mary Beth Cutshall, Founder & Managing Partner, Amara Capital

PANELISTS

Jena Thornton, Managing Director, Magnetic ERV

Renee Bagshaw, Chief Operating Officer, Continental Contractors

Jodi Stein, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Nina Grondin, Partner & Co-Founder, Curioso

