Distressed Entity/Seller Name or Description Type of Sale Industry Assets for Sale Stalking Horse Bid Next Bidding Deadline Auction
Multi-Tenant Auto Service Center in Arlington Heights, IL Bankruptcy Sale Real Estate Occupied multi-tenant automotive service center. 19,950 SF single-story center with several service bays on 1.5+/- acres n/a 3/24/2022 at 5 p.m. (CST) 3/29/2022 at 10 a.m. (CST)
Texas Gamma Ray, LLC, Tulsa Gamma Ray, Inc., and TGR Operating LLC UCC Sale Real Estate Personal property collateral pledged to secured creditor, including, without limitation, machinery and equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, general intangibles, contract rights, intellectual property and all other personal property assets n/a n/a Public UCC sale via Zoom: 3/28/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST)
In re American Eagle Delaware Holding Company LLC Bankruptcy Sale Residential Senior Care Facilities Certain residential senior care facilities in Leesburg, Florida Stalking horse bidder designated with following protections: (i) $120,000 break-up fee; (ii) expense reimbursement cap of $50,000; (iii) initial overbid must equal or exceed $4.2 million; and (iv) minimum bid increments of $50,000 3/28/2022 at 4 p.m. (EST) 3/31/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST) (if necessary)
Canadian River Ranch, LLC Bankruptcy Sale Real Estate 11,400+acre Oklahoma Ranch (available in whole or in parts) in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. Recreational and hunting property with forested hills, grassy valleys, rivers & creeks n/a 4/18/2022 at 5 p.m. (CST) 4/25/2022 at 1 p.m. (CST)
477 Washington Ave., LLC UCC Sale Real Estate 100 percent of the LLC membership interests, LLC purportedly owns real property located in Brooklyn, New York n/a 4/26/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST) 4/28/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST)
In re Tilden Marcellus, LLC Bankruptcy Sale Oil and Gas Substantially all assets, consisting of approximately 375 oil and gas leases and approximately 50 previously operated wells in Pennsylvania TBD 4/29/2022 at 5 p.m. (EST) 5/3/2022 Time: TBD
237 W. 54th Street, New York Foreclosure Sale Real Estate The largest Hilton Garden Inn in North America, just blocks from Central Park n/a n/a 4/27/2022
225 Deerpath Investors, LLC UCC Sale Real Estate 100 percent of the LLC membership interests, LLC purportedly owns real property in Lake Forest, Illinois n/a n/a 4/27/2022 at 12 p.m.(CST)
159 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate
  • Prime Williamsburg | Opportunity Zone
  • 130,154 BSF development site: foundation in place
  • Approved plans for a 26-story mixed-use building
  • 235 key hotel and 21 residential condominiums
  • Pool with terrace, fitness center with a cycle studio, accessory storage
 n/a n/a TBD
4218 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, New York Distressed Real Estate Real Estate
  • 132,043 BSQF development site
  • Plans for a medical/community facility development
  • Currently two lots, one vacant and one free standing building
 n/a n/a TBD
49-55 Dupont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate
  • 10 contiguous tax lots which can be developed up to an FAR of 3.40 and total zoning floor area of 333,200 SF
  • Lots range from 2,500 SF to 23,000 SF and total approximately 98,000 SF
 n/a n/a TBD
15 W. 6th Street, Downtown Cincinnati, OH Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate
  • 10 contiguous tax lots which can be developed up to an FAR of 3.40 and total Zoning Floor Area of 333,200 SF
  • Lots range from 2,500 SF to 23,000 SF and total approximately 98,000 SF Large scale (600,000 SF) redevelopment
  • Property located in Cincinnati's Central Business District.
  • Qualified for tax credits and/or governmental incentive programs.
  • Plans for residential, office, retail and hotel project
 n/a n/a TBD
3052-3062 Brighton 1st St., Brooklyn, New York Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate
  • Located in prime Brighton Beach, one block away from the boardwalk
  • 10-story, mixed-use elevator building with 41 apartments
  • Retail, community facility, and medical office components spanning 17,200 rentable SF
 n/a n/a TBD
216 Lenox Avenue, Manhattan, Harlem, New York Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate
  • Historic five-story mixed use brownstone
  • The retail space of the building is occupied by current owner, Owens Funeral Home, which has expressed interest in sale/leaseback opportunity
  • The third through fifth floors are vacant and have been completely gutted in anticipation of constructing new rental apartment units
 n/a n/a TBD
Former Campus of Judson College in Marion, AL Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate Former college campus with 18 buildings totaling over 362,170 SF on ~150.59 acres. In addition to the administrative, academic and residence buildings, the campus includes an equestrian center n/a n/a TBD
Virginia Adventure Camps (AstroCamp, Camp Chop and Camp Motorsport) in Clover, VA. Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate Turn-key adventure camp with 28 freestanding buildings with 50,000 sq. ft. of space, including 15 dorms for up to 300 campers, on 428+/- acres n/a n/a TBD
Hotel Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR Distressed Real Estate Sale Real Estate Open and operating 14-story, 200 room, 134,230 sq. ft. hotel built in 1986, renovated in 2016, on 1.44+/- acres connected to the Hotel Springs Convention Center n/a n/a TBD

