|Distressed Entity/Seller Name or Description
|Type of Sale
|Industry
|Assets for Sale
|Stalking Horse Bid
|Next Bidding Deadline
|Auction
|Multi-Tenant Auto Service Center in Arlington Heights, IL
|Bankruptcy Sale
|Real Estate
|Occupied multi-tenant automotive service center. 19,950 SF single-story center with several service bays on 1.5+/- acres
|n/a
|3/24/2022 at 5 p.m. (CST)
|3/29/2022 at 10 a.m. (CST)
|Texas Gamma Ray, LLC, Tulsa Gamma Ray, Inc., and TGR Operating LLC
|UCC Sale
|Real Estate
|Personal property collateral pledged to secured creditor, including, without limitation, machinery and equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, general intangibles, contract rights, intellectual property and all other personal property assets
|n/a
|n/a
|Public UCC sale via Zoom: 3/28/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST)
|In re American Eagle Delaware Holding Company LLC
|Bankruptcy Sale
|Residential Senior Care Facilities
|Certain residential senior care facilities in Leesburg, Florida
|Stalking horse bidder designated with following protections: (i) $120,000 break-up fee; (ii) expense reimbursement cap of $50,000; (iii) initial overbid must equal or exceed $4.2 million; and (iv) minimum bid increments of $50,000
|3/28/2022 at 4 p.m. (EST)
|3/31/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST) (if necessary)
|Canadian River Ranch, LLC
|Bankruptcy Sale
|Real Estate
|11,400+acre Oklahoma Ranch (available in whole or in parts) in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. Recreational and hunting property with forested hills, grassy valleys, rivers & creeks
|n/a
|4/18/2022 at 5 p.m. (CST)
|4/25/2022 at 1 p.m. (CST)
|477 Washington Ave., LLC
|UCC Sale
|Real Estate
|100 percent of the LLC membership interests, LLC purportedly owns real property located in Brooklyn, New York
|n/a
|4/26/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST)
|4/28/2022 at 10 a.m. (EST)
|In re Tilden Marcellus, LLC
|Bankruptcy Sale
|Oil and Gas
|Substantially all assets, consisting of approximately 375 oil and gas leases and approximately 50 previously operated wells in Pennsylvania
|TBD
|4/29/2022 at 5 p.m. (EST)
|5/3/2022 Time: TBD
|237 W. 54th Street, New York
|Foreclosure Sale
|Real Estate
|The largest Hilton Garden Inn in North America, just blocks from Central Park
|n/a
|n/a
|4/27/2022
|225 Deerpath Investors, LLC
|UCC Sale
|Real Estate
|100 percent of the LLC membership interests, LLC purportedly owns real property in Lake Forest, Illinois
|n/a
|n/a
|4/27/2022 at 12 p.m.(CST)
|159 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|4218 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, New York
|Distressed Real Estate
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|49-55 Dupont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|15 W. 6th Street, Downtown Cincinnati, OH
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|3052-3062 Brighton 1st St., Brooklyn, New York
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|216 Lenox Avenue, Manhattan, Harlem, New York
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|Former Campus of Judson College in Marion, AL
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|Former college campus with 18 buildings totaling over 362,170 SF on ~150.59 acres. In addition to the administrative, academic and residence buildings, the campus includes an equestrian center
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|Virginia Adventure Camps (AstroCamp, Camp Chop and Camp Motorsport) in Clover, VA.
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|Turn-key adventure camp with 28 freestanding buildings with 50,000 sq. ft. of space, including 15 dorms for up to 300 campers, on 428+/- acres
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
|Hotel Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR
|Distressed Real Estate Sale
|Real Estate
|Open and operating 14-story, 200 room, 134,230 sq. ft. hotel built in 1986, renovated in 2016, on 1.44+/- acres connected to the Hotel Springs Convention Center
|n/a
|n/a
|TBD
