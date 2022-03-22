The DC Office of Planning has released a draft of the Chevy Chase Small Area Plan that is now available online. Public comments are sought on the draft plan, which will guide future development in the Chevy Chase area of the District of Columbia for years to come. The deadline for comments, which can be submitted via this link, is April 13, 2022. The DC Office of Planning will also hold a public hearing at 2:00 pm on April 13, 2022, at the Chevy Chase Neighborhood Library located at 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW. Individuals who wish to speak at the hearing must register in advance.

