The commercial real estate (CRE) executives who responded to Seyfarth's recently released 7th annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey are optimistic about investment opportunities in 2022 despite inflation and rising costs.

In this episode, real estate partners James O'Brien, Christa Dommers, and Ron Gart discuss key sentiments from this year's survey, including:

a generally optimistic outlook for the CRE industry in 2022, notwithstanding unease over deteriorating fundamentals;

concern over the impact of the work-from-home trend on company culture; and

skepticism about investing in the suburbs despite predicting a rough time ahead for the downtown office market.

