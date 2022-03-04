United States:
City Demanding More Affordability In Apartment Projects
Cozen O'Connor
Ken Fisher discusses New York City's
Mandatory Inclusionary Housing as the "option 2"
affordability tier is at risk of being eliminated from the program
in The Real Deal.
Passed in 2016, the Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program
provides developers with flexibility. Affordable housing tiers
allowed for a more inclusive approach in contrast to a
one-size-fits-all policy that would result in economic controversy
regarding the locations of unsubsidized housing. Statistics show
that the removal of option 2 has been a trend in numerous recent
projects.
"The idea of options was written into MIH to account for
local preferences, but we're at a point in time where the focus
has been on people on the lower end of the economic spectrum. There
is a lot of political pressure to make the income restriction as
low as possible," Ken stated.
To read more, click here. (Subscription required)
