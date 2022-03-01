United States:
Now Available! 50 State Lien Law Notice Requirements Guide
01 March 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Seyfarth's Construction team is pleased to announce the
release of our 2022 edition of the 50 State Lien Law Notice
Requirements Guide. The Guide provides the general time
requirements for filing lien notices in each state, plus
Washington, DC. Seyfarth's Construction team prepared the
survey for use by owners, commercial contractors, and real estate
developers on non-public projects. Requirements may differ for
residential and public projects. You can request a PDF of the 50
State Lien Law Notice Requirements Guide below.
REQUEST A COPY
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
A Drafter's Checklist: Prefabrication Contracts
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Prefabrication continues to show its value in modern construction. The project delivery tool, in use for over 100 years, allows a constructor to utilize off-site production sites to manufacture units of a build.
The Cyber Threat To Construction, Engineering And Energy
Duane Morris LLP
Cyber criminals are becoming ever more sophisticated, as are the scams they are executing. Globally there are countless reports in the media of cyber-attacks (from sectoragonstic criminals) on companies operating in these sectors.
SOFR And Other RFR Fallback Rates (Video)
Shearman & Sterling LLP
The Shearman & Sterling Real Estate practice presents a webinar on "SOFR and Other RFR Fallback Rates," led by partner Malcolm Montgomery, counsel Mike Pettingill and associate Devlin Carey...