United States:
Chair Waters Urges Investigation Of Housing Discrimination
28 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters
(D-CA) urged an investigation into systemic
racism "that continue[s] to plague America's home
valuation system, including through home appraisals, despite the
passage of anti-discrimination laws."
In a letter to the Department of Housing and
Urban Development, National Credit Union Administration, and three
appraisal associations, Chair Waters said that her request was
prompted by quantitative analysis by Freddie Mac as well as
independent research. She also referenced an email by an appraiser
which "reveal[s] and perpetuate[s] the false stereotypes upon
which racism was founded and continues to shape communities across
our country today."
Primary Sources
- House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine
Waters: Letter to Housing Agencies regarding Systematic Racism in
the Appraisal Industry
