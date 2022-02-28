House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged an investigation into systemic racism "that continue[s] to plague America's home valuation system, including through home appraisals, despite the passage of anti-discrimination laws."

In a letter to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Credit Union Administration, and three appraisal associations, Chair Waters said that her request was prompted by quantitative analysis by Freddie Mac as well as independent research. She also referenced an email by an appraiser which "reveal[s] and perpetuate[s] the false stereotypes upon which racism was founded and continues to shape communities across our country today."

