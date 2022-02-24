Winstead PC, a leading national law firm, today announced that it represented its client, MedProperties Realty Advisors LLC, in the sale and recapitalization of a portfolio of medical office buildings (MOBs) and other healthcare-oriented real estate to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate.

"The $350 million sale and recapitalization to Remedy and Kayne Anderson involved 23 assets in 11 states and covering over 1 million square feet of space," said Andy Dow, a Winstead shareholder, Chair of the Real Estate Industry Group and member of the firm's Board of Directors.

"A transaction of this size, and geographic scope, is complex and requires an innovative approach to close it on time, while meeting the diverse needs of all parties. It also speaks to how robust the current market is for healthcare real estate, the value of these assets and the confidence that the investors have in our client, MedProperties," added Mr. Dow.

"MedProperties will retain an ownership stake in these assets and will continue to serve as the asset manager. They have acquired and financed the development of 4 million square feet of commercial real estate across 23 states, and we are delighted to be a partner with them," said Cole Gearhart, a Winstead Shareholder.

Over 90% of the assets are MOBs. The transaction also included a Pennsylvania-based behavioral health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital and ambulatory surgery center in Ohio, and a rehabilitation hospital in Texas. The properties are located in California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Winstead team that works on this transaction include Andy Dow, Cole Gearhart, Justin Hoover, Jarrod Azopardi, Ginger Epstein, Nick Gerner, and Brad Kuntz .

