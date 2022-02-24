self Seyfarth's The Property Line · Current Trends and Challenges in Industrial Real Estate Transactions

The industrial real estate market has experienced high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to hold strong as the development of e-commerce, warehouse, and logistics facilities remains robust. While the accelerated buildout of industrial facilities is expected to alleviate supply pressure over the next year, markets remain tight and challenges with shortages of materials, supply chain disruptions, and congestion persist.

Jami Balint and Katie Yuen, partners in Seyfarth's Real Estate department, join hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss trends in industrial real estate transactions and development, including:

increased appetite for zoning and permitting risks to lock down land in a tight market;

impact of continued material shortages and supply chain issues on force majeure provisions; and

negotiation of rights of first refusal in light of developers increasing interest in realizing near term gains on their developments.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.