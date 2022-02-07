Partner and Executive Committee Member Todd Soloway has been elected to the Brandeis University Board of Trustees. Founded in 1948, Brandeis University is a top-tier private university in Waltham, Massachusetts, built on a foundation of equity, open enterprise, and nonsectarian research.

Ronald D. Liebowitz, Brandeis University's ninth president, said "Todd, along with his wife and alumna Andrea '89, has long been a committed alumnus and friend of the university, and I am pleased to welcome him to the Board of Trustees. As an experienced and well-recognized leader in the fields of hospitality, real estate, and real estate finance law, he brings with him, along with a passion for his alma mater, a distinct perspective which will be an invaluable addition to the board."

"Brandeis has been at the core of our lives ever since we stepped foot on campus, and I look forward to continuing that labor of love in conjunction with President Liebowitz and the members of the Board of Trustees," said Soloway.

