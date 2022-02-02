Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented the lender in a $381 million loan intended for a single asset securitization for 21 industrial properties located in multiple states.

Represented the lender in three crossed loans aggregating to a $455 million loan on multiple industrial properties located in New York.

Represented the lender in a $200 million loan for a large office property in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Represented the lender in a $79 million mortgage loan to acquire a commercial shopping center located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Represented the lender in a $49.8 million mortgage loan and a $25.6 million mortgage loan to refinance existing debt secured by two neighboring office buildings in Columbia, Maryland.

