United States:
Recent Transactions (January 31, 2022)
02 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on
behalf of clients.
- Represented the lender in a $381 million loan intended for a
single asset securitization for 21 industrial properties located in
multiple states.
- Represented the lender in three crossed loans aggregating to a
$455 million loan on multiple industrial properties located in New
York.
- Represented the lender in a $200 million loan for a large
office property in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Represented the lender in a $79 million mortgage loan to
acquire a commercial shopping center located in West Palm Beach,
Florida.
- Represented the lender in a $49.8 million mortgage loan and a
$25.6 million mortgage loan to refinance existing debt secured by
two neighboring office buildings in Columbia, Maryland.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
PFAS And CERCLA – Potential Liability For Contractors
Freeman Mathis & Gary
Per-and-Poly Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are a broad class of manmade, highly stable chemicals. PFAS exhibit both grease repelling (lipophobic) and water repelling (hydrophobic) properties...
GSA To Review Update Of Lease Measurement Standards
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
The General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency tasked with supporting the basic functions of other federal agencies and the management of commercial real estate used by the federal government...
Considering New Office Space
ORBA
Where your not-for-profit organization is located and how you use the space you have can make a significant difference in the overall success of the organization.