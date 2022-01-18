The General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency tasked with supporting the basic functions of other federal agencies and the management of commercial real estate used by the federal government, is considering changes to the building measurement standards used in its lease agreement templates.

The proposed change would shift the standard for measurements from the American National Standards Institute/Building Owners and Managers Association (ANSI/BOMA) guidelines released in 1996 to an updated set of standards written in simpler language and featuring illustrations introduced by BOMA in 2017. The update would, according to the GSA's description of the proposal, bring the GSA's standards more in line with those of the commercial real estate industry in general.

A request for information directed at real estate industry and other stakeholders was released in early January.

Responses with the requested information can be submitted via email to alexis.cragle@gsa.gov with the subject line "Responses to Special Notice OL-SN-FY22-01" no later than February 2, 2022, by 4:00 P.M. EST.

