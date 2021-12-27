self

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2020, but its impact was felt throughout 2021. The real estate industry faced unprecedented challenges this year, including rapid shifts in demand and changing expectations, but the real estate markets remained surprisingly buoyant with high levels of investment activity. In this episode of the Property Line, we examine key real estate trends that emerged in 2021, focusing on those that will endure into 2022 and beyond. Hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg, co-chairs of Seyfarth's Real Estate Leasing practice, discuss the renewed emphasis on flexibility in the use of real estate, the impact of the work from home movement on office use and the residential market, and the ways that proptech is driving innovation in real estate management and investment.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

