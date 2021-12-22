Partner Andrea Gendel, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Leasing practice, partner Rachel Shaw, and John Rothman have been recognized for exemplary service through pro bono work by The Legal Aid Society. The 145-year-old non-profit organization is dedicated to providing legal representation to vulnerable low-income populations in New York City.

The attorneys recognized regularly provided both transactional and litigation-based pro bono legal services related to real estate matters for New Yorkers in need. This work included but was not limited to complex commercial litigation representation, office lease management and negotiation, and other work-related to sublease and license agreements in and around the New York City area. According to The Legal Aid Society, only 300 of over 3,000 annual volunteers that provide pro bono assistance to The Legal Aid Society's clients and staff are nominated for special recognition with a Pro Bono Publico award.

