I will admit that those of us in the commercial real estate world have a tendency to throw around phrases like "jammed", "buried", "under water", and "fire drill" fairly loosely, even though managing multiple deals and tight deadlines is just part of the job. The last year or so has felt different, though, and in retrospect it really has been an exceptionally busy year for commercial real estate transactions. Well, for anyone who may be wondering what to expect for investments in commercial real estate next year, there is now at least one prediction for 2022 to be a record year! To all of my clients, colleagues at @Mintz, and friends in the industry, I am grateful for our opportunities to work together - good luck with closing out 2021 and best wishes for 2022!

CBRE predicts a record year for investment in commercial real estate in 2022 due to factors that include the economic and real estate recoveries and major fiscal stimulus projects, according to the company's 2022 U.S. Real Estate Outlook. https://www.connectcre.com/stories/cbre-expects-banner-yea

