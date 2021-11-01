An FDIC final rule was published in the Federal Register that incorporates the October 2020 revised community bank leverage ratio rule with Interagency Guidelines for Real Estate Lending Policies.

As previously covered, the amendments were adopted without any changes from the June 2021 proposal. The amendments go into effect on November 26, 2021.

