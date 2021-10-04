ARTICLE

Join us to learn about a number of recently approved and pending citywide changes to the New York City Zoning Resolution, including the Permanent Open Restaurants Text Amendment, the FRESH Food Stores amendment, the Health and Fitness Text Amendment, and the Elevate Transit: Zoning for Accessibility text amendment. We will also provide an update on the Citywide Hotel Text Amendment. Together, these changes to the Zoning Resolution will impact development sites and properties throughout New York City. We will discuss details of these changes, whether they impose (or in some cases lift) additional requirements on new development, and what else property owners and developers need to know.

