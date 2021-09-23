ARTICLE

In a major decision, the California Court of Appeal rejected a city's interpretation of what constitutes an "objective" standard under the Housing Accountability Act and upheld the constitutionality of the law and amendments that strengthened it. The decision represents the second time this year that the Court of Appeal has both rejected a charter city's interpretation of a key state housing law and upheld the law's constitutionality against a "home rule" challenge. Our update on this important decision, by Alan Murphy and Angela Luh, is available here.

