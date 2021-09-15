self Seyfarth's The Property Line · Organizational Document Considerations in Commercial Real Estate Transactions

There are a variety of ways to structure an investment in commercial real estate, which might be held by a single bankruptcy remote entity, by a joint venture, or by an operating company. Cameron Weil, Real Estate counsel, joins host James O'Brien to discuss organizational structures for real estate transactions and the different types of legal entities that are used to implement those structures, including a discussion of single purpose entities. They also discuss non-consolidation opinions and other entity-related deliverables that are required when financing a real estate investment.

