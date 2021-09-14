ARTICLE

Represented developer in the purchase of a construction company's storage yard for use in a planned residential redevelopment a block from the main commercial artery through Simsbury, CT. The project is a 175-unit multifamily development with 10 percent of the units designated for affordable rents, with walking trails connecting to the Rails to Trails Greenway path on town-owned land. The firm provided end-to-end support on the transaction beginning with the execution of a purchase contract, followed by oversight of environmental investigation and remediation work and a Transfer Act evaluation. The team also helped obtain a wetlands permit and zoning special exception for the new development from town land use boards. The culmination of the matter resulted in the successful closing of the contract.

