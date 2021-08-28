ARTICLE

Have you heard of PACE Financing? If not, you should be aware that this can be an effectively easy way to create economic upside from your corporate – and non-corporate – real estate. It cannot be overstated that PACE financing provides a multitude of benefits to property owners, financial and otherwise. There are certainly dollars here.

Here is the quick background:

First – what is PACE financing?

Property Assessed Clean Energy financing (i.e., PACE financing) enables property owners to obtain private, long-term, fixed-rate, fully amortizing financing for up to 100% of qualifying energy-efficient building improvements. This financing is repaid by an assessment on the property's tax bill. PACE financing needs to be legislatively enabled and is currently available in 37 states in the U.S. as well as Washington D.C. PACE financing can be an extremely attractive option to property owners looking to build new or renovate their buildings as PACE provides an ability to finance up to 100% of the hard and soft costs of qualifying improvements at a fixed interest rate fully amortized over the useful life of the improvement (typically 20-30 years). Because repayment of the PACE loan is made alongside property taxes, an owner need only make payments a few times a year rather than a monthly basis like a traditional loan. Additionally, in certain jurisdictions, PACE is even available for improvements that have been recently completed (i.e., can be financed retroactively). Thus, PACE is one of the best possible ways to free up otherwise trapped capital in certain real property.

In a nutshell, PACE financing allows a property owner/developer to obtain very advantageous financing for energy-efficient building improvements, sometimes even retroactively.

It is important to note that what qualifies as an "energy-efficient building improvement" varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction but is generally broadly defined to include items beyond the obvious "green improvements" (like solar panels or cogeneration facilities), including items such as windows, doors, heating systems, cooling systems, and insulation – so long as such item makes the building more energy-efficient. PACE is designed to be a self-sustaining program so the theory is that the PACE loan will pay for itself with the energy savings the owner will enjoy from the energy-efficient improvements financed with PACE.

What are the financial terms of a PACE financing?

Although the specifics vary and will be tailored to each project's circumstances as it is like for any loan transaction, most PACE financings are roughly as follows:

Up to 10%-20% of the value of the relevant property

Interest rate between 5% and 6%

Term approximately 20-30 years

Self-liquidating payments over the term

Where can PACE financing be effectuated?

37 states have enacted PACE financing so far – here is a link to the list. If you have property in those states, depending on your circumstances, you may be able to put PACE financing on those properties. If your state does not currently have PACE – fear not! There are active efforts to bring PACE to all fifty states and those efforts can be expedited if your proposed project warrants it.

Is there an ESG component to PACE financing?

Yes there is – and a big one too! PACE financing fits in perfectly with the major trend towards being environmentally friendly that is sweeping the U.S. and other countries. Indeed, the heart of the reason PACE exists in the first place is to make it easier – and cost effective – for companies to finance green improvements to limit and reduce their carbon footprint. PACE borrowers are essentially doing well by doing good.

Is this of any use if you are not a Real Estate Company?

Absolutely!!!! If you own real estate, you may derive a significant benefit from PACE financing.

And this could be even more true if you are publicly traded, as the low cost long-term nature of the financing will likely increase your ROIC and other financial measures, which are treasured – and rewarded – by stock investors and the markets.

Not to mention that in addition to benefitting the environment, energy-efficient improvements also benefit an owner's bottom line by decreasing operating expenses through improved energy efficiency.

